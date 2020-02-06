LSU linebacker arrested on gun charge, suspended from team

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 22: A detail of the logo on the field of the LSU Tigers prior to the the game against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2011 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE (WVLA) – A Louisiana State University football player has been suspended from the team indefinitely following his arrest on a gun possession charge. LSU freshman linebacker Donte Starks was arrested Friday and charged with illegally possessing a concealed handgun and resisting law enforcement by flight.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies were investigating a complaint about armed men selling crack cocaine.

Rivarde said deputies didn’t find any drugs during Starks’ arrest. LSU football coach Ed Orgeron announced Saturday that Starks was suspended indefinitely from the team for an unspecified violation.

Starks issued an apology on Instagram.