BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Another LSU Sports team is headed to the NCAA Championship.

The LSU Gymnastics team advances after finishing in the top spot at the NCAA Semifinal Thursday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas. The Tigers finished the afternoon with a team score of 197.475.

LSU will compete in the championship alongside the SEC’s University of Florida Gators. The meet will feature the finalists from Semifinal II, which holds Oklahoma, Utah, UCLA and Kentucky.

Junior Haleigh Bryant sits at the top spot in all-around standings, which is the second-highest at NCAA Championships and the best in a semifinal in school history.

This will be the gymnastics program’s first appearance at the NCAA Championship beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Watch it right here on WGNO.

