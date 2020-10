LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. LSU won 41-7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers are relocating out of the potential path of Hurricane Delta as the storm gathers strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

The move was announced on the LSU Football twitter account this morning.

Game Update



LSU will travel to Columbia to face Missouri at 11 a.m. CT Saturday.



— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2020

LSU will take on the University of Missouri at Faurot Field on 11 a.m. this Saturday.

