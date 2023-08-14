BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU football players don’t seem phased by the Tigers coming in at No. 5 in the AP preseason poll released Monday.

Tigers safety Greg Brooks, Jr. said being ranked a Top 5 team doesn’t excite the players because they can’t listen to outside noise and get caught up in the rankings. Defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory said he firmly believes the Tigers can win a national championship, now it’s just focusing on winning the day.

Monday was the ninth overall practice for LSU as they get ready for the season opener against Florida State on Sept. 3 in Orlando, which will be an AP Top 10 match-up as the Seminoles were ranked No. 8 in the AP preseason poll.

Several LSU players noted the growth and comfortability of practice in year two of head coach Brian Kelly.

