BATON ROUGE - LSU's defense has endured a season of criticism.

The Bayou Begnals have been stout the last month though, and the defense got a boost this morning.

Linebacker Michael Divinity is officially back for the Tigers and will play in the National Championship game against Clemson.

And in gymnastics, the ladies open their season Friday against Arizona, and head coach D-D Breaux is confident in the young squad she's bringing in.

"I think that the loss of Sarah Finnegan, but it was also the one-two punch at the end of that bar lineup with Lexie Priessman-Sarah Finnegan. The one-two punch at the end of our floor lineup with Mckenna Kelly and Sarah Finnegan so we had that one-two punch at the end of every event, but I really believe that the strength and the growth that some of our junior class has had and the development there is going to give us maybe a one-two and a three punch at the end."