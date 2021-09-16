Jim McElwain to return to Death Valley after infamous comment following post-Harvey Florida win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, Death Valley LSU fans will see an old albeit unpopular face back at Tiger Stadium.

Former Florida head coach Jim McElwain famously said after Hurricane Harvey and a Florida win that LSU “got what they deserved and it should have been worse.”

Now the coach of Central Michigan, they are under 500 yards as they walk in and take on LSU on Saturday.

Remember the first game of the season, they were tied with Missouri until the final seconds of the first half and they only lost by 10.

McElwain knows all about what they are walking into Saturday night.

“Believe me when I tell you that there’s a difference between playing at Missouri and at LSU at Death Valley — it’s quite a bit different. The atmosphere is like no other and it is a great place to play. The fans are great. Our guys hopefully won’t go in with big eyes and when you get into places like this, it’s natural. Obviously, the great players they have and how their coach does an amazing job. I’m a huge fan of Coach Orgeron.”