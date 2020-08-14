Gov. Edwards receives national championship ring from Coach O

by: Michael Scheidt

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those that somehow forgot, the LSU Tigers are still the defending national champions.

Coach Ed Orgeron seems to be living his best life since the win over Clemson.

Well now, Coach O is spreading the love by giving Governor Edwards a national championship ring.

The Tigers first game in 2020 is scheduled for September 26 against Ole Miss.

