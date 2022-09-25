PHOENIX (WGNO) — Former LSU standouts Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss continue to make their presence known in the sand after clutching the AVP Phoenix Championship on Saturday.

Seeded fourth out of six teams, the duo knocked off the top-seeded Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske in the semi-finals, then third-seeded Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint to take the crown in the final round 21-16 and 21-17.

Although only in their second season with the AVP tour, Kloth and Nuss, a New Orleans native and graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, secured their fourth out of 10 career AVP tournaments with Saturday’s win. The two came into the weekend after previously claiming titles at the AVP Austin Open in May and the league’s 2022 Gold Series in Chicago.

“Playing in Footprint Center was absolutely unreal! Walking in the other day we were completely wide-eyed. This place is incredible. Phoenix, you really showed out, so thank you fans! Just an unbelievable event,” said Nuss upon winning Saturday’s championship.

“When I see the look in Kristen’s eyes, I know it is go-time. She won’t have anything touch the sand. And that look is what got us here,” added Kloth.

The AVP tour continues in Huntington Beach on November 12.

