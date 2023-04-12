Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Sims’ age. We apologize for the error.



BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims, 54, has died, according to his family on Wednesday.

Sims was born in DeRidder and played on the LSU basketball team from 1987 to 1991. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Sims was the father of former LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was shot and killed on September 28, 2018.

LSU Basketball tweeted out, “Forever In Our Hearts.”