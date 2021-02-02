Darrel Williams reflects on time at LSU with Leonard Fournette, second Super Bowl with the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs’ Running Back Darrel Williams took to the podium for day two of Super Bowl LV media days.

Darrel talked about his time at LSU sharing the same backfield as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Leonard Fournette and how grateful he is to have an opportunity to play in a Super Bowl game.

Williams was sidelined with an injury last season and did not play in the Chief’s Super Bowl LIV win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

Darrel Williams went to John Ehret High School in New Orleans where he had over 2,500 all-purpose yards and 35 touchdowns his senior season.

While he was overshadowed by Running Bakcs Leonard fournette and Derrius Guice in college, Williams amassed 1,651 yards rushing and 19 TDs.

He was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2018.