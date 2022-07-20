BATON ROUGE, La.— “When Alex isn’t on a baseball field, Alex is on a lake somewhere duck hunting,” said Jimmy Milazzo, father of LSU catcher Alex Milazzo.

That’s not the only place Milazzo is on his off days.

“He’s in a tree stand, deer hunting, or he’s fishing or frogging. And so he’s an outdoorsman. That’s who he is. Baseball is what he does,” said Jimmy Milazzo.

Alex missed most of last season from a knee injury. However, in 2021 he threw out 14 base runners attempting to steal, but the baseball accolades aren’t what Alex is most proud of.

“There’s so many things I’ve framed for his room and we have two deer hanging in his room,” said mother of Alex, Shannon Milazzo.

“Instead of all the baseball stuff. I have a place for that too. We hang some stuff in the garage, we have an outdoor kitchen that we have some things that are for when friends and family come over that,” said Shannon Milazzo.

“He loves the outdoors,” said Jimmy Milazzo.

The entire Milazzo family enjoys outdoor activities, but Mrs. Milazzo will pass on the hunting.

“Oh, no,” Shannon Milazzo laughed.

She’ll save that for her son but at the end of the day the Milazzos’ support each other in whatever they do.