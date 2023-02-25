NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Delgado defeated Bryant & Stratton in both games of Friday’s doubleheader in the annual “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Weekend at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium, defeating the Bobcats 6-1 in game one and 4-1 in the nightcap.



After three hitless innings, Delgado loaded the bases on three consecutive walks in the fourth before Jhonnathan Ferrebus scored on a wild pitch for the first run. Jake Kaufmann singled to plate Brock Slaton. Eric Hebert reached as a hit batter before Cade Pregeant walked to plate Walker Bazile to give Delgado the 3-0 lead through four innings. In the sixth, Brock Slaton led off with a single and stole second before scoring on a single by Jake Kaufmann. Pinch hitter Cole Stromboe reached on an infield error before Cade Pregeant’s single scored Kaufmann and Stromboe. The Bobcats’ sole run came in the seventh on a bases-loaded RBI single to score Diego Paez who led off the inning with a single. Logan O’Neill earned the win on the mound, pitching into the seventh inning striking out six. Kaile Levatino closed the game pitching the seventh.



Delgado sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning of game two to plate all four of its runs. Giovanni Licciardi led off with a double, Cade Pregeant reached as a hit batter, and Bryan Broussard singled to load the bases. Josh Alexander was hit by a pitch. Pregeant reached on an erred fielder’s choice and Alexander scored on a wild pitch. Jhonnathan Ferrebus’ sacrifice fly scored Broussard. Diego Paez’ sacrifice fly scored Bryant & Stratton’s sole run in the fifth inning before Delgado’s Tyler Velino closed the game on the mound to earn the save in relief of starter Chris Olivier (5.0 IP) and Kyle St. Pierre (1.0 IP) in Delgado’s 4-1 win over the Bobcats.



Delgado and Bryant & Stratton will meet in a 1:00 doubleheader Saturday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium as the “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial continues.







