INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU looks on during NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2007, LSU has the first pick in the NFL draft.

Thursday night, quarterback Joe Burrow was selected by his home state Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow threw an FBS record 60 TD passes in 2019, leading LSU to a 15-0 record and the College Football Playoff Championship.

Burrow won the Heisman trophy. He was LSU’s second, 61 seasons after Billy Cannon.

Burrow huddled with his parents at his home in The Plains, Ohio, for the first ever virtual draft.