Geaux Joe, again: Burrow wins Manning Award

Joe Burrow’s already crowded trophy case just got a little more snug.

Burrow was named as the winner of the Manning Award, presented to the best quarterback in college football. The award is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The award is the only that takes into acccount a quarterback’s play in bowl games as part of the balloting. The award is voted on by a panel of local and national media, as well as each of the Mannings.

Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns in the College Football playoff win over Clemson. He also ran for a score.

Archie Manning said Joe Burrow’s NFL potential is substantial.

Burrow set an FBS record with 60 touchdown passes. The previous LSU record was 28.

"I am not sure we've ever seen have the high level and consistent excellence against a very challenging schedule that Joe Burrow had this season." Archie Manning on Manning award winner Joe Burrow

The Manning Award is in its 16th year. Burrow joins JaMarcus Russell as LSU's winners of the Manning Award.