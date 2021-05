GULF SHORES, Ala. - No. 4 LSU took down No. 8 TCU, 3-1, in an elimination match at the NCAA Championship to keep its season alive.

"Everytime we step in the sand now we know it's going to be win or go home," said head coach Russell Brock. "If it's pretty, if it's ugly or if it's somewhere in between. We've got to find a way to get it done. We got it done in good fashion."