Winston and Taysom send Ian Book advice before his first start

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Quarterback Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scrambles against the defense of defensive back Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – Ian Book will be the starting quarterback Monday night against the 7-7 Dolphins at Caesars Superdome. The 4th round pick has been preparing the best he can. One way he’s been getting ready is getting advice from his teammates who will be out of the game.

“Jameis (Winston) also reached out and send me a nice note. Trevor (Siemian) and Taysom (Hill) both called me, so it’s been pretty cool. They all told me just to go out there, play football and have fun. We always say stay ready. I’ve been joking with Trevor all year to stay ready every time we see each other, and now we’re at this point. They are all excited for me and wish me well. I wished them well and hope they get better soon,” said Saints quarterback Ian Book.

“If you’re out here, you’re preparing to play because the situation is ever changing. We’ve seen it change yesterday, it changed again today, and I’m sure it’ll change again before we play,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

“I was the fourth quarterback on the list. I didn’t expect things to happen like this, but with COVID you never know. So, I’m just taking it day by day. Trying to get into a routine is tough because you can’t get into the building, but every day I am studying and learning as much as I can,” said Book.

Book has only been active for two games thus far, however is going into this game with much support including from head coach of LSU football Brian Kelly who will be at the game.