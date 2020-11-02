Wims’ punch part of another tough third quarter for Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims (83) talks with head coach Matt Nagy after being flagged for unnecessary roughness in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Wims was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Wims was ejected during another ugly third quarter for the Chicago Bears during their 26-23 overtime loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Wims walked right up to C.J. Gardner-Johnson and took a swing. Then he threw another punch before he got tied up as each team flocked to the scrum.

It was unclear what exactly led to the outburst by Wims, a third-year receiver who was selected by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

Chicago has been outscored 49-7 in the third quarter on the season.