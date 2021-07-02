Why Reggie Bush is right for wanting his Heisman Trophy back from NCAA

Mike Florio says with the new NCAA rules where athletes will be getting paid for their name, image and likeness, that Reggie Bush should want his Heisman Trophy back, and hopes these new rules are “just the beginning.”
–Video via NBC Sports–
