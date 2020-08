NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Quarterback Jameis Winston is famously known for his pregame antics, most notably when he “ate a W” in a pregame speech.

Jameis Winston with an … interesting pump up speech. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z0tESHAA6k — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2017

Since joining the New Orleans Saints, his newest teammates seem to light up with a smile when asked about him.

Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy and tight end Jared Cook explain why that is in the video provided.