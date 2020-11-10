Week 9 Game Review: Saints vs. Buccaneers

WGNO
by: Brian Holland
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) celebrates with teammates, including running back Michael Burton (32), after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Chris Simms takes a deep dive into New Orleans’ 38-3 victory over Tampa, where Drew Brees and the Saints were able to steamroll the Bucs on both sides of the ball.
–Video via NBC Sports–