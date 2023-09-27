NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints first injury report of week four lists seven players that did not practice Wednesday with the headliner being quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr sprained his AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Sunday’s 18-17 loss to Green Bay and a decision on whether he will play against the Bucs will be made in the days before the game.

Also not at practice Wednesday was safety Jordan Howden (finger), guard Cesar Ruiz (concussion), cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring), and tight end Foster Moreau (ankle).

Today was a rest day for both veteran tight end Jimmy Graham and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

The good news for the Saints is that running back Alvin Kamara returned to practice this week to assist a Saints rushing attack in need of a spark early in the 2023 season.

Kamara’s return comes as running back Jamaal Williams is on IR with a hamstring injury and rookie running back Kendre Miller is preparing for the second regular season game of his career.

The Saints return home Sunday for a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff is set for noon.

