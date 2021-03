NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints announced today that Thomas Morstead’s contract has been terminated after spending the last 12 years in New Orleans as their punter.

Morstead shared how much the city of New Orleans and the organization has meant to him in an emotional press conference.

The longtime punter ended the presser by saying the journey is not over for him as he believes he can still be an asset to another NFL team.

For the entire press conference, click the video provided.