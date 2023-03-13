UPDATE: Monday’s news conference has been canceled.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints were expected to hold a press conference on Monday morning. Details regarding the topic of the press conference were not disclosed.

The announcement comes only one week after signing quarterback Derick Carr to the Saints.

In light of the press conference being canceled, the Saints have decided to hold a Zoom meeting with local media to discuss the topic at-hand. It won’t be live-streamed, however, WGNO will continue to provide updates as they come.

