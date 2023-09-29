NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and select players spoke with media Friday about the team’s upcoming matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints are currently a 3.5-point favorite over their NFC South foe in a game that kicks off Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.

The black & gold sit at 2-1 after starting the 2023 season with wins over Tennessee at home and Carolina on the road. Their first loss came Sunday at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, who scored 18 unanswered in the 4th quarter to come away with a heartbreaking 18-17 win over the Saints.

Quarterback Derek Carr suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the third quarter of that contest and his status for week four remains unknown.

If he can’t go, quarterback Jameis Winston will make his first start of the 2023 season against his former team.

This week is also a big one for the Saints’ rushing attack with the return of running back Alvin Kamara from suspension.

The Saints are currently averaging 93.3 yards per game, a mark that is 21st in the NFL, with 3.4 yards per carry.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts