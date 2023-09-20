NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints offense continue to be a work in progress with Carr throwing for 533 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 picks in his first two starts.

The unit is 28th (37.5%) in red zone efficiency and has yet to score a touchdown in the first half.

The focus heading into their week three matchup with the Green Bay Packers is a faster start.

“You want to be so on it like we have been the last two, second halves all the time, but we’ve made good corrections and, you know, just self-critiquing at halftime. Like, golly, you know, a little rusty on some things and, you know, making a dumb decision there, a bad throw there. It’s like, guys, we’re going get it corrected,” said New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

The Saints offense took a hit Monday night with Jamaal Williams’ hamstring injury.

He did not practice today and his status for Sunday remains unknown.

The good news is that rookie running back Kendre Miller did practice and could make his regular-season debut Sunday.

“I just want to see that violence that, you know, I know that he has that he runs with. You know, I just can’t wait to see him put that on full display and when you’re a rookie running back, people are coming to find you. So hopefully he tries to go find them, you know, and keeps that mindset right. Keep that confidence. So, hopefully, if he’s out there and he gets to play, that’s what I’d be looking forward to. To see, you know, what he does on a game day, you know, not just a preseason game, but a real regular season game would be really interesting to watch him go,” said Carr.

The Saints are currently 18th in the NFL in rushing yards per game averaging just over 101 through the first two weeks.

They look for a 3-0 start on the road Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Kickoff is set for noon.

