Calling all Saints fans! Come one, come all to the Saints Hall of Fame Open House, sponsored by WGNO!

From 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday (May 14), doors will open at the Saints Indoor Practice Facility, located at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie. There, fans can walk down memory lane and meet Saints alumni from all eras and even tour the facility.

The event will also feature hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, and drinks, along with an array of prizes handed out.

Admission

Adults: $60

Children 4-17: $30

Children under 3 get in FREE

Mother’s Day Special: All moms admitted for just $30

To secure your spot, contact the Saints Hall of Fame at 504-471-2192 or click here to email organizers.

Also in Saints news, the 30th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic at the Chateau Country Club in Kenner will kick off Monday, May 15 at 9 a.m. That’s where big names like head coach Dennis Allen, GM Mickey Loomis, and current and former players alike will tee off. Get more information here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.



