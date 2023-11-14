NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints team president Dennis Lauscha spoke Tuesday at the Greater New Orleans quarterback club at the Cannery.

Lauscha talked about the club’s 5-5 start. Watch the full interview on the video player at the top of this story.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts