METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints completed the opening day of training camp on Wednesday at the team’s facility on Airline Drive.

Among the many new faces were veteran tight end Jimmy Graham and veteran guard Trai Turner, but the moment everyone had been waiting to witness firsthand was the return of wide receiver Michael Thomas as a full participant in training camp practice.

Thomas caught passes, ran routes, and completed drills at full speed with no sign of lingering injury effects.

Jimmy Graham also caught passes from Saints quarterbacks Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, and Jake Haener.

Those who spoke at the outdoor podium after practice were as follows: Derek Carr, Trai Turner, Cam Jordan, Taysom Hill, Pete Werner, and Tyrann Mathieu.

Check back for full interviews and more highlights from Day 1 of Saints training camp!

