NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara said he the boos he heard for the home town Sunday in the Superdome, were a first for him, since he joined the team in 2017. But, Kamara said he understands why.

He spoke with reporters Wednesday after practice.

Quarterback Derek Carr was limited in practice Wednesday while still in concussion protocol. Carr also has rib and shoulder injuries. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said yes to a reporter’s question as to whether the concussion would be the injury that would prevent Carr from playing in Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints and Panthers kick off at Noon. The Panthers have one victory, fewest in the NFL.

The Saints are a five point favorite. The total in the game is 37.5.

The following Saints did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad). Tight end Taysom Hill (foot/left hand). Defensive end Cam Jordan (ankle). Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder). Running back Kendre Miller (ankle). Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee). And, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh).

