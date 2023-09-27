NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr watched practice Wednesday, but according to head coach Dennis Allen, did not participate.

Allen spoke to reporters Wednesday after practice.

7 Saints did not practice Wednesday.

Tight end Jimmy Graham and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk rested. The others were cornerback Paulsen Adebo (hamstring), Carr (right shoulder), safety Jordan Howden (finger), tight end Foster Moreau (ankle), and guard Cesar Ruiz (concussion).

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts