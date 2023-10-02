NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints head coach Dennis Allen met with media Monday afternoon.

Allen’s message on possible coaching changes was clear. “I never see that as the right answer, particularly when you are four games into a season.”

Allen said the Saints, 2-2, are only one game behind 3-1 Tampa Bay for the lead in the NFC South.

The Saints play at New England Sunday. They are two-point underdogs.

