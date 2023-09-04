NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Sunday’s game against Tennessee is a “huge test” for the Saints.

The club will face running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for more than 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

The Saints listed Taysom Hill as a quarterback on the roster released to media Monday. Dennis Allen noted that Hill took almost 50 percent of his snaps at the quarterback position last season.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore practiced Monday, but was limited.

The game kicks off at 12:00 p.m. The Saints are a three-point favorite.

