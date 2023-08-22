NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints left guard Andrus Peat, sidelined with a quad injury during camp, returned to practice Tuesday. And, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said tight end Jimmy Graham, who experienced what the club called a likely seizure, could return to practice Wednesday.
Allen spoke with reporters after practice.
The Saints host the Texans Sunday night in the final preseason game for both teams. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm.
