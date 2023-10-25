METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson headlines a list of nine players who were limited at practice Wednesday.

Johnson (calf), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tackle Landon Young (hip), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), linebacker Demario Davis (knee), safety Tyrann Mathieu (foot), tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), safety Marcus Maye (hamstring), and Taysom hill (chest) make up the list of limited players.

Running back Alvin Kamara (illness) and tackle James Hurst (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

A good sight to see was wide receiver Chris Olave at practice in the days following his arrest Monday in Kenner for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Olave is not expected to face any disciplinary action from the NFL, being a first-time offender.

The Saints have lost four of their last five games and hope to turn things around in week 8 with a road contest against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at noon.

