NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Students at Martin Behrman Charter School are getting an activity boost with the help of United Healthcare and the New Orleans Saints.

With a partnership with the New Orleans Saints, the school is getting a “Get Fit Zone”. The zone will provide young athletes with better access to exercise equipment. The “Play Football Experience” consists of four stations to let students show off their skills.

“This is a great opportunity for children to be able to have exercise equipment during the day. they spend most of their time at school and it gives them an opportunity to have access to all types of fitness equipment here in the school,” said Christine O’Brien Exec. Director, United Healthcare.

O’Brien says she hopes the program helps make New Orleans a healthier place.

