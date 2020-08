Three Things: Tom Brady looks rejuvenated at Bucs camp

The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team will not host fans at the first home game this season (September 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers), due to the state of Covid-19 infections throughout the region.

Since the beginning of this crisis, the Saints have been working with a world-class team of medical experts and health and safety professionals from Ochsner Health (Ochsner), state and local authorities and the NFL to determine how, or if, we could safely host fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season. Our first priority is the health and safety of our fans, our employees, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome staff and all of the coaches and players. Working with Ochsner, our partners at ASM Global (managers of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome), the NFL and other experts in health and safety has resulted in a set of comprehensive health and safety guidelines and protocols, which would allow us to have fans attend our games. These standards meet, and in most cases exceed, the requirements established in the NFL’s Prepare to Watch health and safety guidelines that were issued to all clubs as well as CDC requirements. Throughout this process, we have worked closely with our state and local officials to ensure our policies comply with all current health and safety regulations, including those of the CDC.