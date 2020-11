NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – There were many “firsts” in the Saints 24-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Alvin Kamara became the first NFL player to record 500 rushing and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons.

Michael Thomas set the NFL record for most receptions through a players first five seasons and Taysom Hill got his first NFL start at quarterback.

