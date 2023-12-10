NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was among six other New Orleans Saints players listed inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

According to the Saints website, quarterback Jake Haener (third QB), defensive end Isaiah Foskey, running back Kendre Miller, defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, linebacker Monty Rice and receiver Rashid Shaheed are also listed as inactive.

The Saints take on the Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game started at 12 p.m.

