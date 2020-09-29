Slumping Saints express urgency to clean up their act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans left tackle Terron Armstead describes the Saints as a good team that is playing like a bad one.

Armstead says the Saints are beating themselves with penalties and other untimely mistakes.

The veteran lineman says the good news for the three-time defending NFC South champions is they have the type of team capable of correcting what has gone wrong and time left in the season to make those fixes.

The Saints will try to avoid their first first three-game losing streak since 2016 when they travel to Detroit on Sunday.

(Story via The Associated Press)