Seahawks to watch out for in Seattle

METAIRIE, LA – Although the Saints have a potential advantage with quarterback Russell Wilson missing in week 7, there’s a few other players on offense that New Orleans should watch out for.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf. The 6-foot-4 target has 441 yards of total offense on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.

However, he isn’t the only receiver to keep your eye on. Tyler Lockett has 425 yards of offense on 27 catches and three touchdowns.

The seven year veteran is a nuisance on the field. It will be important that the Saints defense stays on top of both wideouts when they step foot on the gridiron.

Out of the 32 NFL teams, the Saints defense is ranked 13th. A handful of New Orleans players are expected to return priming New Orleans for success in Seattle.