Saints will play a Seattle team that is struggling at QB

METAIRIE, LA – As of the game against Pittsburgh (3-3), the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) introduced a new quarterback for the first time in a long time who wasn’t Russell Wilson.

Wilson, who was on the road to 150 straight starts for Seattle, was put on injured reserve with a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger. The QB1 one is not eligible to return until week 10.

His replacement, Geno Smith, had big shoes to fill in his first start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith fell short, and had killer turnovers. Such as the crucial one in overtime, which led to a heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the Steelers.

Smith put the loss on his shoulders and said he came up short.

The QB2 threw 23 of 32 for 209 yards of total offense against Pittsburgh. Smith has only made two starts since 2014 prior to that game.

Head coach Pete Carroll has taken interest in free agent Cam Newton and says, “We are talking to everyone that could help us.” Seattle’s quarterback issue could be an advantage for the Saints come Monday, October 25 in Washington.