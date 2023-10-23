Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was arrested Monday, Oct. 23 for allegedly speeding through a Kenner neighborhood.

According to the Kenner Police Department, officers were in the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Boulevard running radar after residents had complained of speeding in the business/residential area.

Around 9:10 p.m., officers witnessed a Dodge Charger doing 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officers said there was only a two-block distance between where the car turned and where the speed was clocked at a high rate.

They add the vehicle was being driven recklessly, reportedly going between lanes and around other cars on the road.

Officers pulled the driver over, later identified as 23-year-old Christian Olave.

He was arrested and booked into the City of Kenner Jail on a charge of reckless operation of a vehicle.

He was later released at 11:30 p.m.

