NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road this Sunday and snapping a nine game win streak, the theme in the locker room for the Saints this week has been about how they will respond with just three games left on the season.

“Man, we looked flat. We didn’t look ready to play. And that’s a reflection on me and it is upsetting,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

