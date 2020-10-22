Saints set to face off against former players & staff vs. Panthers

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints welcome back a couple former teammates and coach to New Orleans this Sunday, including Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, offensive coordinator Joe Brady and cornerback Eli Apple.

Also, tight end Chris Manhertz spent time with the Saints (2016).

New Orleans has already seen similarities in the Panthers offense, but this week the Saints defense wasn’t willing to give away details on how their similar.

