NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey is headed to the Big Easy after being selected by the Saints in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

The California native comes to New Orleans after four seasons with the Fighting Irish where he was an All-American and holds the school’s career record for sacks at 26.5. He finished his senior season with 45 tackles, including 23 solo, and led the team for the second straight year with 11 sacks.

The 40th overall pick comes one day after the Saints roped in Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the 29th pick on Thursday. Later Friday night, the Saints will have another go at the draft with the 71st pick.

The Saints went this 7-10 last season in its first year under new head coach Allen. It was the team’s first record below .500 since 2016.

UP NEXT FOR THE SAINTS

New Orleans has several more picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 5, Pick 165 (acquired from Philadelphia)

Round 7, Pick 227

Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory selection)

Rounds 4-7 are set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

