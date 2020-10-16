Saints scrutinizing NFL-worst red-zone defense during bye

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reacts on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the Saints have played defense within 20 yards of their own goal line has coach Sean Payton seeing red.

Saints opponents have driven into the red zone 20 times in the first five games of this season. All but three of those possessions ended with touchdowns.

That 85% failure rate for a defense in the red zone ranks last in the NFL. Payton says it needs to be looked at because the Saints are far enough into the season now where those unflattering numbers aren’t a coincidence.

The Saints next play Oct. 25 at home against Carolina.