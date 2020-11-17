Saints resourcefulness, resilience to be tested sans Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) remains on the ground after being sacked by San Francisco 49ers’ Kentavius Street during the second quarter of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Brees has been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced specifics about Brees’ injury, which the 41-year-old quarterback said occurred on a heavy hit by Street in the second quarter of New Orleans victory over the Niners on Sunday. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints are riding a six-game winning streak and lead the NFC South but their resourcefulness and resilience will be tested in upcoming weeks.

A 27-13 victory over San Francisco on Sunday was a costly one in terms of injuries that affected quarterback Drew Brees and several other regulars on offense and defense.

Brees is expected to miss multiple games because of rib fractures and a collapsed lung. The Saints signed Jameis Winston last offseason for just this scenario.

Now Winston will have chance to show how he’s developed while learning from the record-setting Brees and coach Sean Payton.