Saints resourcefulness, resilience to be tested sans Brees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints are riding a six-game winning streak and lead the NFC South but their resourcefulness and resilience will be tested in upcoming weeks.
A 27-13 victory over San Francisco on Sunday was a costly one in terms of injuries that affected quarterback Drew Brees and several other regulars on offense and defense.
Brees is expected to miss multiple games because of rib fractures and a collapsed lung. The Saints signed Jameis Winston last offseason for just this scenario.
Now Winston will have chance to show how he’s developed while learning from the record-setting Brees and coach Sean Payton.