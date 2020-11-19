Saints remain unwavered after constant injuries

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Just when the Saints were healing up starters from injuries, they are now back at square one after quarterback Drew Brees suffered a significant injury in their win over the 49ers and to start the week, nine players were listed on the injury report.

There is some good news. For the first time since his initial injury during week one, star wide out Michael Thomas was not on the injury report to start the week.

Regardless of who is in or out for Sunday, Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins says the mission remains unchanged.

