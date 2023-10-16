NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr spoke during the team’s Monday media session, following New Orleans’ seven-point loss at the Houston Texans.

Carr finished with season highs in passing yards (353) and pass attempts (50), but the Black and Gold’s red zone inefficiency was the team’s Achilles heel. The Saints went 0/3 inside the 20-yard line in week six and have a quick turnaround to correct the red zone issues.

New Orleans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Oct. 19.

Watch the video in the player at the top of this story to see Carr’s comments on what specifically plagued the offense at NRG Stadium.

