NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the second day in a row, rookies Kendre Miller (ankle) and Isiah Foskey (quadricep) did not practice as the team prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings in week 10.

Linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring), linebacker Demario Davis (knee), and fullback Adam Prentice (knee) were all full participants at practice Thursday.

The Saints are preparing to face a Minnesota Vikings team led by quarterback Josh Dobbs who was acquired in a trade on Tuesday, October 31st. Days later, he made his debut in a 31-28 win over the Falcons.

With limited practice time, Dobbs completed 20 passes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 6 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints’ defense is keying in on Dobbs who has proven to be a talented quarterback, finding his rhythm in the 2023 season with both the Arizona Cardinals and now the Minnesota Vikings.

Another wildcard in Sunday’s matchup will be the availability of former LSU and Destrehan star, Justin Jefferson, who was limited in practice for the second day in a row.

Jefferson was placed on IR last month after a hamstring injury in their matchup with the Chiefs.

The Saints enter Sunday’s contest as a 3-point favorite on the road.

Kickoff is set for noon.

